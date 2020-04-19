|
|
Diana T. Jun, nee Galat, of Chicago passed away April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Gary, Gail (Bill) Dalton, Jan Wilson, and Cathy Wilson; proud grandmother of Ryan, Kacey, and Bryan; great-grandmother of Giuliana and Frankie; fond sister of Phyllis Kolesnik and the late Maryanne Horn; cherished aunt of many. Diana was a proud Eucharistic Minister at St. Rosalie Church and a member of Women of the Moose, as well as a prominent businesswoman for 42 years of Di's Den in Portage Park. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, a Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions to appreciated. For info, please call Matz Funeral Home, Chicago (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020