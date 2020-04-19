Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Jun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana T. Jun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana T. Jun Obituary
Diana T. Jun, nee Galat, of Chicago passed away April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Gary, Gail (Bill) Dalton, Jan Wilson, and Cathy Wilson; proud grandmother of Ryan, Kacey, and Bryan; great-grandmother of Giuliana and Frankie; fond sister of Phyllis Kolesnik and the late Maryanne Horn; cherished aunt of many. Diana was a proud Eucharistic Minister at St. Rosalie Church and a member of Women of the Moose, as well as a prominent businesswoman for 42 years of Di's Den in Portage Park. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, a Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions to appreciated. For info, please call Matz Funeral Home, Chicago (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -