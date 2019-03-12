Diana Kruglick (née Waud) of Prescott, Arizona passed away peacefully on March 9 after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Chicago in 1936 to Anne Byron Waud (née Smith) and Morrison Waud, the first of six children. She grew up in Lake Forest and attended Lake Forest Country Day School, The Ethel Walker School and Smith College. After raising her three daughters in Winnetka and Lake Forest, Diana followed her lifelong passion for horses, dogs and the great outdoors by relocating to her beloved Prescott, Arizona in 1991. Deeply involved in the Belgian Sheepdog Club of America since 1974, she was thrilled when her dog Fly took high in trial in herding at the BSCA Specialty in 2018 and then earned her Championship in confirmation later that same year. She was a long-time member of the Woman's Board of Rush University Medical Center, an organization with deep ties to her family. She was a friend of Bill W. since 1986. She is survived by her three daughters, Lesa Rider (Hugh) of Winnetka, IL, Dorothy Kruglick (Fiancé Kevin Hinshelwood) of Mettawa, IL and Emily Repperger (Michael) of Sammamish, WA, grand-children Hugh, Benjamin and Margaret Rider and Jesse and Leah Repperger, her siblings Ernest P. Waud III, Cornelius B. Waud (Corinna), sister-in-law Tracey W. Waud, David B. Waud (Pamela), and Deborah Moore and her Belgian Sheepdogs, Quis and Fly. She was preceded in death by her parents Anne and Morrison Waud, her brother Morrison Waud, Jr., and sisters-in law, Barbara O'Neill and Marilyn Waud. Services will be Monday, March 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest IL. Memorials may be directed to: Equestrian Connections, 872 S. Milwaukee Avenue, #273, Libertyville 60048 or Yavapai Humane Society, Attn: Development, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, AZ 86301. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary