1/
Diane A. Munyon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane A. Munyon, Age 86 (nee Sittnick), passed away on December 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Howard M. Munyon for 66 wonderful years. Loving mother of Jeff, Sandi and Mark (Jean) Munyon. Cherished grandmother of Michael & Paige Munyon. Dear sister of the late Al (Carolyn) and the late Don (Susan) Sittnick. All Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Alzheimer's Dementia Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral Information Cumberland Chapels – 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. The SFC Board of Directors had a tree planted in Diane's name. She will be missed by many.
Reda S. Mallo
Friend
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Diane A. Munyon. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Reda Mallo
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved