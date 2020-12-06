Diane A. Munyon, Age 86 (nee Sittnick), passed away on December 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Howard M. Munyon for 66 wonderful years. Loving mother of Jeff, Sandi and Mark (Jean) Munyon. Cherished grandmother of Michael & Paige Munyon. Dear sister of the late Al (Carolyn) and the late Don (Susan) Sittnick. All Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Alzheimer's Dementia Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral Information Cumberland Chapels – 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
