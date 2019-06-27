Diane Aschman (née Matiasovic), 67, beloved partner and best friend of Rory McClure, fond sister of Charlene Amoroso (Angelo) and aunt of Vince and Joseph Amoroso (Jennifer); great aunt of Angelo and Leo; widow of the late Hans Aschman; loving step-mother of Arnoud Aschman (Manja) and Michaël Aschman (Noor), grandmother of Demi, Zoë, Naud and Nova; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Anne (née Swidergal) Matiasovic, niece of Stephanie and Matthew Sekula (Auntie Sally, Uncle Matt). Diane is survived by her aunt Susan Swidergal, many cousins and godchildren.



Diane served as the president and CEO of the American Thrombosis & Hemostasis Network ("ATHN") for more than a decade after a long and distinguished career as a business leader in health care. She previously served in senior management positions with SNOMED International, the College of American Pathologists, APACHE Medical Systems, Dun & Bradstreet Healthcare, Caremark, and Baxter International. She began her distinguished career in academia serving as Director of Continuing Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Pharmacy for 8 years after she received BS and MS degrees in Pharmacy Administration and Public Policy from the University.



The memorial service celebrating Diane's life is Sunday, June 30 at 11:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. A luncheon reception will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine to support cancer research. Please note that you wish the gift to support "Dr. Daniela Matei's research" and designate Diane's name in the Honorary/Memorial gift options.