Diane B. and Donald M. Peterson
1944 - 2020
Diane B. (75) & Don M. (73), of Punta Gorda, FL (formerly Skokie, IL) both passed 4/4/20. Diane born on 6/20/44; her brother, Don, born 2/47; both in Chicago. Diane worked for many years at Citibank/Diners Club Intl (Chicago). Diane made friends easily with her sincere & cheerful personality. Prior to working at Diners Club, Diane was an account executive at Foote Cone & Belding (FCB). Don was a great teacher in Chicago. Both will be missed by their many friends & colleagues. To express condolences and/or share in celebrating their lives, please visit www.johnsontaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements made by Johnson Taylor Funeral & Cremation, (941) 833-0600.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
