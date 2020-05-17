Diane B. (75) & Don M. (73), of Punta Gorda, FL (formerly Skokie, IL) both passed 4/4/20. Diane born on 6/20/44; her brother, Don, born 2/47; both in Chicago. Diane worked for many years at Citibank/Diners Club Intl (Chicago). Diane made friends easily with her sincere & cheerful personality. Prior to working at Diners Club, Diane was an account executive at Foote Cone & Belding (FCB). Don was a great teacher in Chicago. Both will be missed by their many friends & colleagues. To express condolences and/or share in celebrating their lives, please visit www.johnsontaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements made by Johnson Taylor Funeral & Cremation, (941) 833-0600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.