Diane Betty Magee (nee Dugan), 87; native Chicagoan, also of Lodi, WI and Marco Island, FL; retired real estate developer; passed away August 29, 2020 in Wisconsin. She embraced the world, enjoyed countless moments of warmth with family and friends, and will always be remembered for her spirit, vibrancy and courage. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Gerald Magee; devoted mother of Lauren Magee, Dr. Gary (Mary) Magee and Cheri (Dr. Andrew) Seter; proud grandmother of Angela (Scott) Lucas, Jerry (Colleen) Magee, Laura (Gary) Michals, Dan (Lauren) Magee, Jessica (Andy) Lane, and Andrew, Jenna, and Jason Seter; great-grandmother of ten; sister of Thomas (Patricia) Dugan. Preceded in death by parents Walter Dugan and Irene Elizabeth Dugan (nee Schepler) and sister Nancy Burke. Memorial Mass Saturday September 12, 11:30am; Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Second Sense, www.second-sense.org or to Prevent Blindness, www.preventblindness.org .