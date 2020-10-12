Diane C. Bergmann née Ruzich, age 76, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. A resident of the Grand Haven Community in Romeoville, formerly a 34-year Cicero resident. Diane was a Human Resource Administrator retiring in 2003 from Ryerson Steel in Chicago after 15 years of service. She is survived by her loving husband, William Bergmann; children: David Bergmann and Dawn (Robert Jr.) Fox; brother, James (Edie) Jakubowski; grandchildren: Gianna Fox, Ashley Bergmann, Joseph Fox, Alyssa Bergmann, Vincent Fox, Arianna Bergmann, Tyler Bergmann; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Josephine Ruzich; and her brother, Ronald Sakich. Family and Friends are to gather for visitation Wednesday from 3 to 9 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Thursday, October 15, 2020, 10 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow Mount Auburn Memorial Park in Stickney. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
