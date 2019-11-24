|
Diane C. Sidebotham, 70, passed away peacefully at her sister's home in Woodridge, IL on November 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with gall bladder cancer. Diane was born on July 19, 1949 in LaGrange, IL and graduated from Lyons Township HS in 1967. She received a BA degree from Governor's State Univ. Prior to her illness, she served as a missionary in Guatemala. Diane was a member of The Compass Church in Naperville, IL Surviving is her sister, Pamela (Robert) Stacey of Woodridge, IL and sister-in-law Artye Sidebotham of Wheaton, IL. Diane was a beloved aunt to Joshua Stacey, Holly (Ben) Wangler, Bonny Walters, Julie Potts, Jennifer Galvin, Heather Sidebotham, Layla Sidebotham, and Harry Sidebotham. Diane was a great-aunt to 14 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dolores (Miranda) Sidebotham and her brother Joseph Sidebotham.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019