Diane Catherine Bell (nee Fogarty), 77, of Oak Brook, passed away on November 12, 2019, with her family by her side. Born to Kay and Larry Fogarty on the South Side of Chicago on July 1, 1942, she, graduated from Longwood Academy in 1960, and earned her bachelor's degree at the age of 45 after raising two children.
She married the late David Bell in 1961, raised a son (David Bell) and a daughter (Lisa Roche), while working as a model and running her own business. She loved her four grandchildren – Nora and Jack Roche and Eamon and Iain Bell – with all her heart. In 1979, she moved with her family to Equestrian Estates in Lemont, where she rode horses, went for long walks, and fed the many birds who visited her garden.
An independent woman, with a fierce intelligence, a wry wit, and a quick sense of humor, she was known for her beauty and her sense of style. An avid reader, she loved shopping, a good political debate, and, most of all, her four beautiful grandchildren.
A memorial will be held for Diane at St. Francis Church, in LaGrange, on January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019