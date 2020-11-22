Diane Claire Griese, 84, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Diane was born in Chicago in 1936 and graduated form York High School in 1953. She worked as an executive secretary for nearly 40 years at Bell & Howell and Nortel Networks. She was quiet, smart, kind, and hard working. Diane raised her two sons, Paul Holmes and Glenn Holmes as a single, divorced mom on the Northwest side of Chicago. In addition to being a super mom, Diane was an active sister of the Eastern Star and loyal member of the Presbyterian Church. Diane married Fred Griese and retired to Ocala, FL in the early 1990s.She returned to Barrington in 2016 to be with her family in her golden years. She was adored by all who knew her, especially her two sons.Diane is survived by her two sons, her sister Jacquelyn Collins, three grandchildren, Ben, Chris, and Emily Holmes, her two daughters-in-law, Cathy and Mary Holmes and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father Clark Holt of Winter Park, FL, her mother Virginia (Wright) Jacobsen of Ocala, FL, and her brother Martin Holt of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Diane's extraordinary life will be celebrated by her family at a future date.