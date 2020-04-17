|
|
Diane D. Hertzberg, age 65, beloved wife of Barry; loving mother of Jeffrey and Andrew; dearest sister of Mary (late Ron) Clark, Nancy Delke, Paul (Christine) Delke, Joe Delke, Lucy (Dennis) Baxter and Cathy (Albert) Kurowski; fond aunt of many. Private services were held at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020