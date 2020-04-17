Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Hertzberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane D. Hertzberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane D. Hertzberg Obituary
Diane D. Hertzberg, age 65, beloved wife of Barry; loving mother of Jeffrey and Andrew; dearest sister of Mary (late Ron) Clark, Nancy Delke, Paul (Christine) Delke, Joe Delke, Lucy (Dennis) Baxter and Cathy (Albert) Kurowski; fond aunt of many. Private services were held at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -