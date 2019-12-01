|
Diane Epstein Miller, nee Lieberman, born March 8th, 1927, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Epstein and the late Albert "Obbie" Miller; cherished mother of Ira (Nadine), Neil (Becky) and Randy Ernestine Epstein; loving grandmother of Max, Tanya, Shannon, Sam, Keven and Eric and 20 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Benny Lieberman. Graveside services Monday 12:30 PM at Zion Gardens Cemetery, 6758 W. Addison Street, Chicago. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or
www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019