Diane F. Offenberg, age 68, beloved wife of Alan Offenberg, happily married for nearly 40 years; loving mother of Michelle Harris and Robert Offenberg, adored sister of Kenneth Cutler and Pamela Glickman; treasured aunt of Jason Cutler, Donald Cutler and Joel Glickman. Diane showed her creative passion in the beautiful needlework and crochet pieces she created for her family. She also loved her dogs. Chapel service Friday, Oct 11, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Jewish War Veterans. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019