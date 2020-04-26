Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Plotkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane F. Plotkin

Add a Memory
Diane F. Plotkin Obituary
Diane F. Plotkin (nee Weiss), age 76, of Chicago, pioneer in expanding Chicago's public mental health services and gifted clinical social worker; beloved wife for 43 years of the late Manuel Plotkin; cherished mother of Lori (Thomas) Boghardt; adored grandmother of Adam and Jacob; dear sister of Barbara (James) Herwitz, Barry (Beth) Weiss, and the late Ronald (Joanne) Weiss; dear sister-in-law of the late Robert (late Nancy) Plotkin; devoted daughter to the late Isidore and the late Lillian Weiss and to her stepmother the late Sylvia Schwartz Weiss; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend. Graveside service will be private. Donations can be made to Coalition to Save our Mental Health Centers, 5760 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634 or The Kedzie Center, 4141 N. Kedzie Avenue, Suite 2, Chicago, IL 60618. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now