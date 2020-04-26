|
|
Diane F. Plotkin (nee Weiss), age 76, of Chicago, pioneer in expanding Chicago's public mental health services and gifted clinical social worker; beloved wife for 43 years of the late Manuel Plotkin; cherished mother of Lori (Thomas) Boghardt; adored grandmother of Adam and Jacob; dear sister of Barbara (James) Herwitz, Barry (Beth) Weiss, and the late Ronald (Joanne) Weiss; dear sister-in-law of the late Robert (late Nancy) Plotkin; devoted daughter to the late Isidore and the late Lillian Weiss and to her stepmother the late Sylvia Schwartz Weiss; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend. Graveside service will be private. Donations can be made to Coalition to Save our Mental Health Centers, 5760 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60634 or The Kedzie Center, 4141 N. Kedzie Avenue, Suite 2, Chicago, IL 60618. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020