Diane Fahey, nee Haig, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. Diane loved life….always a smile on her face and never a bad day. If you didn't know Diane, she was the most wonderful girl in the world! A beautiful angel to all on earth has now joined her angels in heaven. Beloved wife of Thomas L. Fahey; loving mother of Barbara (Patrick) McCarthy, Richard Parrillo, Jr., Michael (Tracey) Parrillo, and Beau Parrillo; dear stepmother of Lisa (Jack) Hlustik and Michelle (Charles) Annella; cherished grandmother of Patrick Jr., Hugh, and Morgan McCarthy, Richard Parrillo III, Olivia, Emmaleigh, Lilly, and Lucia Parrillo, Josephine Parrillo, Dominic and Chloe Hlustik, and Gianna and Nicole Annella; dearest sister of Carol (Larry) Banas, Judi Weigle, and Pattie (Bob) Baylati; fond sister in-law of Irene and Susan Fahey.
With the current restrictions on public gatherings, all services will be immediate family only. The family looks forward to a future celebration of Diane's life. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275. www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020