1/1
Diane Gordon Cannon
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At rest October 31, 2020, at home in Chicago. Born on February 14, 1955, Diane had a big heart and many friends from all walks of life, and was known for her compassion, thoughtfulness, generosity and sense of humor. Diane was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend, and will be greatly missed. She was a proud graduate of St. Mary's High School in Manhasset, NY, Stonehill College in Easton, MA, and The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, where she first met her husband Dan. Diane was a Cook County Assistant State's Attorney for fifteen years before being elected a Cook County Circuit Court Judge in 1996, where she served for twenty-four years, the last twenty presiding over felony cases at the Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Diane is survived by her husband Daniel Cannon, son John and daughter Margaret, the family wonder dog Charlie, her siblings Rosalind (Robert) Piegel, Susan Gordon, Gabrielle (George) Rios, Alex (Lisa) Gordon, Helen Kirsch, Mary Ellen Gordon, and Daniel Gordon, her nieces and nephews Bobby, Caitlin, Ted, George, Jenny, Nicolas, Liam, Catherine, Alex, Daniel Patrick, Willow, Rory, Spencer, Wes, Will, Joshua and Rachel, Maggie's Godparents Frank and Cheryl McEneaney, and John's Godmother Maria Meade, who was Diane's lifelong best friend. Diane was preceded in death by her father Theodore Ficke, mother Mary Ellen Gordon and stepfather Alexander Gordon. Diane and her family give special thanks to Dr. Ann Mauer, Creticos Cancer Center at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, and the entire group of nurses and staff, and ask that gifts in memory of Diane be sent for the benefit of Creticos Cancer Center, either online at donate.advocategiving.org/immc select "Cancer Center Programs" and "yes, this is a memorial gift," or by check payable to "Advocate Charitable Foundation" with memo note "gift in honor of Diane Gordon Cannon" mailed to Advocate Charitable Foundation, ATTN: Pat Smith-Calascibetta, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or, if you have questions or need assistance, call Emily Wagner at (773) 255-9903. Due to the virus there will be no funeral at this time, but a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for people to gather. For more information, please contact Maloney Funeral Directors at (773) 764-1617, where you can sign the guestbook at www.maloneyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved