At rest October 31, 2020, at home in Chicago. Born on February 14, 1955, Diane had a big heart and many friends from all walks of life, and was known for her compassion, thoughtfulness, generosity and sense of humor. Diane was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend, and will be greatly missed. She was a proud graduate of St. Mary's High School in Manhasset, NY, Stonehill College in Easton, MA, and The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, where she first met her husband Dan. Diane was a Cook County Assistant State's Attorney for fifteen years before being elected a Cook County Circuit Court Judge in 1996, where she served for twenty-four years, the last twenty presiding over felony cases at the Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Diane is survived by her husband Daniel Cannon, son John and daughter Margaret, the family wonder dog Charlie, her siblings Rosalind (Robert) Piegel, Susan Gordon, Gabrielle (George) Rios, Alex (Lisa) Gordon, Helen Kirsch, Mary Ellen Gordon, and Daniel Gordon, her nieces and nephews Bobby, Caitlin, Ted, George, Jenny, Nicolas, Liam, Catherine, Alex, Daniel Patrick, Willow, Rory, Spencer, Wes, Will, Joshua and Rachel, Maggie's Godparents Frank and Cheryl McEneaney, and John's Godmother Maria Meade, who was Diane's lifelong best friend. Diane was preceded in death by her father Theodore Ficke, mother Mary Ellen Gordon and stepfather Alexander Gordon. Diane and her family give special thanks to Dr. Ann Mauer, Creticos Cancer Center at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, and the entire group of nurses and staff, and ask that gifts in memory of Diane be sent for the benefit of Creticos Cancer Center, either online at donate.advocategiving.org/immc
select "Cancer Center Programs" and "yes, this is a memorial gift," or by check payable to "Advocate Charitable Foundation" with memo note "gift in honor of Diane Gordon Cannon" mailed to Advocate Charitable Foundation, ATTN: Pat Smith-Calascibetta, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or, if you have questions or need assistance, call Emily Wagner at (773) 255-9903. Due to the virus there will be no funeral at this time, but a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for people to gather. For more information, please contact Maloney Funeral Directors at (773) 764-1617, where you can sign the guestbook at www.maloneyfuneralhome.com