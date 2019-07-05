Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Hughes Obituary
(nee Girlich). Beloved wife of Duane Hughes. Loving mother of Heather (Chris) Connors, Jason (Blake) Hughes. Proud Nana of Christian, Mary, Evan, Christina, Ella & Hayden. Cherished sister of Mark (Linda) Girlich. Dear sister in law to Valerie (Martin) Melia. Kind aunt to Amy and Anna Girlich. Proud owner of That Certain Look Salon in Orland Park for over 30 years. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange, IL Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now