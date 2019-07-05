|
|
(nee Girlich). Beloved wife of Duane Hughes. Loving mother of Heather (Chris) Connors, Jason (Blake) Hughes. Proud Nana of Christian, Mary, Evan, Christina, Ella & Hayden. Cherished sister of Mark (Linda) Girlich. Dear sister in law to Valerie (Martin) Melia. Kind aunt to Amy and Anna Girlich. Proud owner of That Certain Look Salon in Orland Park for over 30 years. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange, IL Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019