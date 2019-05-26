Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Diane J. Alkema

Diane J. Alkema Obituary
(nee Kowalski). Beloved wife of Herman Alkema Jr. Loving mother of Alana Alkema, and Anitra (Kevin) Murphy. Cherished grandma of Zachary Murphy.Dear sister of the late Virginia Kowalski. Devoted friend to many. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
