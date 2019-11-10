|
Diane J. Palagi nee Sanderson, 68, Galena, IL, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of Robert, loving mother of Melissa (David) Allsop and Jason (Patricia Perry) , devoted grandmother of Joel David Allsop, Hayley (Cody) Hastings and Rayana Hammersley, dear sister of Edward (Donna), Jeanine Perry, Deborah Paruszkiewicz, Brian (Karen) and Thomas (Jovita) ,cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Chapel prayers Thursday 9:00 am at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island for mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Online condolences www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300 or www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019