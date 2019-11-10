Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
2339 York St.
Blue Island, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Palagi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane J. Palagi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane J. Palagi Obituary
Diane J. Palagi nee Sanderson, 68, Galena, IL, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of Robert, loving mother of Melissa (David) Allsop and Jason (Patricia Perry) , devoted grandmother of Joel David Allsop, Hayley (Cody) Hastings and Rayana Hammersley, dear sister of Edward (Donna), Jeanine Perry, Deborah Paruszkiewicz, Brian (Karen) and Thomas (Jovita) ,cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Chapel prayers Thursday 9:00 am at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island for mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Online condolences www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300 or www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -