|
|
Diane J. Zmaczynski, nee Szarowicz, 77, of Chicago. Beloved wife of Raymond Zmaczynski. Loving mother of Mary Anne (Nathan Gumley) and John (Jill) Zmaczynski. Dear grandmother of Jeffrey, Paul, and Sarah. Funeral services Wednesday, January 22nd, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, or visit www.curesma.org. Visitation Tuesday, January 21st, 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020