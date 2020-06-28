Diane Judith Pawelek
Diane (Hall) Pawelek, age 78 of Huntley, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Diane was a loving wife and mother with a passion for gardening, antiquing, traveling, and learning. She earned a Masters in Linguistics and was a teacher for thirty years. A devout animal lover, she rescued many pets over the years and loved being with her dog, Julia. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Pawelek, and her daughters, Paige (Tom) Mistak, and Wendy (Pawelek). Diane was preceded in death by her brothers, George Sekenski, and Ronald Hall. Visitation will be held at DeFiore Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Philippians 4:6,7.
D T
