|
|
Diane L. Clark, Age 64, of Champaign, IL and formerly of Orland Park, IL. Beloved wife of Daniel Clark. Loving mother of Karen (Daniel) Beagles and Jonathon Clark. Proud grandmother of Juliette Parton, Patrick and Annie Beagles. Dear sister of the late Peggy Jo Madison and the late Keith (Lynn) Madison. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church 15101 S. 80th Ave. Orland Park, IL from 10:00 A.M. until time of services 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Arrangements by Brady-Gill Funeral Home Tinley Park, IL. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019