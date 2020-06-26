Diane L. Cozen
nee Vallis; Beloved wife of James Cozen; Loving mother of Linda Cloonan, Douglas (Lori) Cozen, Michael (Sally) Cozen, Brian (Candy) Cozen, Vincent (Donna) Cozen, Kenneth (Karen) Cozen, Christine Brummel and Carl (Karen) Cozen; Cherished grandmother of 19; Proud great grandmother of 8; Dear sister of Robert (the late Sharon) Vallis; Fond Aunt, Cousin and dear friend to many; Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday 10:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn; Mass 11:30 a.m.; Interment St. Casimir Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral
10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
