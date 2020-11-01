Diane L. Godlewski (nee McKenna) beloved wife of Thomas Godlewski; loving mother of Thomas, Traci (Daniel) Harty and Tod (Susan) Godlewski; devoted grandmother of Brittany, Maddi, Heather, Kelsey, Ryan, Emma, Cooper and Taylor; cherished great grandmother of Damien; dearest sister of Donna (the late Larry) Mosses, Jeanette (Jim) Baker, Donald McKenna and the late Joni Hilger; dear sister in law of Thomas Hilger; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3 P.M. until time of Funeral Service 7:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 Interment Private. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Family kindly requests to refrain from bringing food into the building. Funeral info (708) 532-3100