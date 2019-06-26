|
Diane L. Haynes, nee Hayward. June 24, 2019. Age 80. Devoted wife of the late Ronald T. Haynes, Ret. C.F.D. Loving mother of Gary(Heidi) Haynes, Wendy Marie(Carl) Costabile, the late Alan Haynes, and the late Todd Haynes. Cherished grandmother of Brett, Troy, Haley, Nate, and Noah. Dearest sister of Gale(Alan) Kozlowski, the late Richard(Celeste) Hayward, and the late Francine Hayward. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Friday at 9:30 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont, IL. 60439. To St Patrick Church, Lemont, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Committal Services are private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019