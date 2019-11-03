|
Diane L. Holm, 59, arrived into Heaven on October 20th. Diane was the beloved wife for 38 years of Will; devoted mom to Erick (Megan), Emilie (Steve Schimmel) and Kyle (Abbey); grandmother to five adoring grandchildren; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her mother Gloria Erickson, and three sisters Sandi (Gary Orlando), Jeannie (Brian Rathbun) and Ellen (Steve Hall). Diane was reunited with her late father, Theodore, and sister Anne. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at South Park Church on November 23rd at 2:00 pm, with visitation at 1:00. 1330 Courtland, Park Ridge IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the : Lung Force Campaign, India Rural Evangelical Fellowship, or Silver Birch Ranch.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019