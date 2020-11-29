1/
Diane L. Leo
Visitation for Diane L. Leo, 74, of Palatine, will be from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 10 people at a time in the building. Family and Friends will meet at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Dr., Palatine for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Interment will be private. Diane was the beloved wife to the late Deacon Kevin Leo for 35 years. She is survived by her children, Kim (Dan) Tice, Kristi (Clay) Smith, Kerri Leo; grandchildren, Michael and Madeline; siblings, Paul (Beverly) Jenen, Larry Jenen, David (Judi) Jenen and Robert Jenen. For Funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
