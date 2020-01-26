Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Edison Park Lutheran Church
6626 N. Oliphant, (at Avondale)
Chicago , IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Edison Park Lutheran Church
6626 N. Oliphant, (at Avondale)
Chicago , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane L. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane L. Peters Obituary
Diane L. Peters, nee Fritz, 82, of Edison Park. Beloved wife for 55 years to Dale W. Peters. Loving mother of Michelle Ryan and Heather (Kurt) Gustafson. Proud grandmother of Ashley Ryan, Jaclyn Ryan and Matthew Gustafson. Dear sister of Roger Fritz and Paul (Mary Ann) Fritz. Retired 28+ years an educator at several Chicago Public Schools. Active member of Edison Park Lutheran Church and Waller High School Alumna. Memorial Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3 until 9 PM at M J Suerth Funeral Home,6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 AM In State at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant, (at Avondale) Chicago until time of Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials appreciated to Edison Park Lutheran Church Foundation. Interment Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -