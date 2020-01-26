|
Diane L. Peters, nee Fritz, 82, of Edison Park. Beloved wife for 55 years to Dale W. Peters. Loving mother of Michelle Ryan and Heather (Kurt) Gustafson. Proud grandmother of Ashley Ryan, Jaclyn Ryan and Matthew Gustafson. Dear sister of Roger Fritz and Paul (Mary Ann) Fritz. Retired 28+ years an educator at several Chicago Public Schools. Active member of Edison Park Lutheran Church and Waller High School Alumna. Memorial Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3 until 9 PM at M J Suerth Funeral Home,6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 AM In State at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant, (at Avondale) Chicago until time of Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials appreciated to Edison Park Lutheran Church Foundation. Interment Private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
