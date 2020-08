Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane, 69, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. Di was born November 4, 1950 and lived in Tinley Park, Ill her entire life until retiring to Vail, Arizona in 2017. Diane is survived by her mother Doris and sister Kathy both of Vail, AZ. She loved entertainment, travel, and animals. Di will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to animal shelters would be appreciated.





