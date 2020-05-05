Diane Lynn Merchant, 64, passed away peacefully in her home in Cassatt, SC on May 1st while surrounded by close family. Diane is survived by her husband Tom, her daughter Monica (Kristy), her step-daughters Melissa (Deb) and Michelle (Jon), her four loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many long-time friends. Loving sister of Dennis (Mary), David (Lauren), Phillip (Shelli), and Connie (the late Ken). She is predeceased by her brother Eugene. Diane was born in Chicago to parents Florence and John Andrews. She grew up in the Englewood neighborhood until her family moved to Burbank, IL. Diane graduated from Reavis High School and went on to get her degree from South Suburban College where she majored in occupational therapy and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She dedicated her whole life to helping others and spent seventeen years caring for her mother and Uncle Rich. Diane enjoyed spending Christmastime with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. A private service for immediate family will be held when it is safe to do so. She will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.