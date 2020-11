Diane Lynn Pokrovac, Beloved wife of Pat. Loving mother of P.J. and the late Kristen Marie. Devoted daughter of the the late Frank and late Lorraine Cusimano. Dear cousin of many. She will be missed by her doggies, Roxie and Harley. Diane was a nurse for 40 years. She worked at Mercy Hospital, Northwestern Prentice Women's Hospital and taught at Chamberlain University. Visitation Thursday 4PM to 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 8:30 AM until time of Prayers at 9:30 AM . Mass 10 AM at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. Please visit Diane's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com and offer your condolences.