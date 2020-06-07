Diane Lynne (Halper) Kozicki
1945 - 2020
Diane Lynne Kozicki, 74, of La Porte, Indiana, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 3:16 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, IN. She was born October 30, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank and Lorraine (Bergen) Halper. Diane loved life, her family and friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Horton VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, Indiana. She was a beloved wife to Jerome for 55 years; cherished mother to Christopher (Siobhan); proud grandmother to Deirdre, Cormac and Maeve; and an aunt and sister-in-law to many. Preceding in her death were her parents; and brother, Frank Halper.

Cremation will take place. A private service was held and a Memorial Mass will be at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte (219)362-3100 is caring for the arrangements. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the husband, Jerome Kozicki, in memory of Diane Lynne Kozicki.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
