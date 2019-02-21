Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Diane M. Anderson, nee Hanus, age 74, beloved wife for 51 years to Robert F. Anderson. Loving mother of Dave (Kimberly) and Mark (Anna). Dearest sister of Rita Shipyor. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by her beloved canine companion, Gracie. Retired Chicago Public School teacher. Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12:00 Noon - 3:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Cremation private. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
