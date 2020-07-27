Diane M. Costello (nee Poletti); beloved wife of Martin R. Loving mother of Martin P. (Janet) and Paul M. (Michelle). Proud grandmother of Nicole (Jason) Korkosz, Lauren, Taylor and Nicholas;



And a cherished friend to many. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church at 9:00 am. Mass 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bedford Park Library. All arrangements and services provided by John J. Minich, Funeral Director. 773/582-6294





