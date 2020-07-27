1/
Diane M. Costello
Diane M. Costello (nee Poletti); beloved wife of Martin R. Loving mother of Martin P. (Janet) and Paul M. (Michelle). Proud grandmother of Nicole (Jason) Korkosz, Lauren, Taylor and Nicholas;

And a cherished friend to many. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church at 9:00 am. Mass 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bedford Park Library. All arrangements and services provided by John J. Minich, Funeral Director. 773/582-6294


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
May god bless you and your family.
connie altman
Friend
