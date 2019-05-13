|
Diane M. Masini age 78 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved mother of Michael (Donna) Masini, Marc (Christine) Masini and Lisa (Nick) Honcharuk; cherished grandmother of Philip, Gianna, Luke, Stephanie, Alyssa and Alex; dear friend and father of their children Vince Masini; dear sister in law of Joanne (Rich) Ankotovitch and Robert (Paula) Simoncini fond aunt of Julie (Luigi) Karr, Dina (Andrew) Vogt and Suzanne (Dan) Volpe. Visitation Thursday May 16, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Friday May 17, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, P.O. Box 74008824, Chicago, IL 60674. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019