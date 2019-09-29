|
|
Diane M. Schorn, 74, of Riverwoods, IL passed away Sept. 12, 2019. Mrs. Schorn had retired from Eastern Air Lines where she had served both as flight attendant and later as crew flight scheduler for the airline.
Diane is survived by her husband Paul of 46 years of marriage and her brother Dennis (Judith).
Private services were from McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Libertyville. Info: (847) 362-2626 sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. If desired, memorial donations made to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter www.orphansofthestorm.org would be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019