Diane M. Swearingen

Diane M. Swearingen Obituary
Diane M. Swearingen, nee Alfano, April 22, 2019, Age 59. Late of Lockport, formerly of Dolton and Glenwood. Beloved wife of Christopher Swearingen. Dear mother of Christa (Ryan Wright) Swearingen and Eric Swearingen. Loving sister of Rosemarie (the late Louis) Durnavich, Paula Wishba, Paul Alfano and the late Leonard Alfano. Long time friend of Roberta (Mike) Lawson. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Sunday, April 28,2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
