1/
Diane Marie Pape
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Marie Pape nee Damen, age 73; beloved wife of Len Pape; loving mother of Mark (Catherine) Pape and Jessica (Peter) Selim; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Estelle Damen; fond grandmother of Ava Pape and Noah Selim; dear sister of Jeannine (Laura Lee Larson) Forrest and the late Martin Damen; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels at 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. For more info please call 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
07:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved