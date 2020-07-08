Diane Marie Pape nee Damen, age 73; beloved wife of Len Pape; loving mother of Mark (Catherine) Pape and Jessica (Peter) Selim; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Estelle Damen; fond grandmother of Ava Pape and Noah Selim; dear sister of Jeannine (Laura Lee Larson) Forrest and the late Martin Damen; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels at 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. For more info please call 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.