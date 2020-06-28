Diane Pochyly, 85, a fifty year resident of River Forest, died on June 20, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by Donald, her high school sweetheart and husband for 63 years; loving mother to Christopher, Jonathan (Leeanna), and David (Michelle); loving grandmother to Ellen, Kathryn, Samuel, Julia, Jennifer, Megan, and John; brother Ronald (Barbara) Dilelio, and sister, Gabriella Tischna. Diane was a life-long resident of the Chicago area and a successful real estate agent in the Oak Park- River Forest area. She was an active participant in community affairs. She served on the board or committees of the Women's Association of the Chicago Symphony, the Infant Welfare Society, and the Arts Associates of the Art Institute of Chicago. She was a founding member of he Village Arts Associates. She most enjoyed time with family. She was a dedicated gourmet and loved trying new recipes. Her library included 200 cookbooks. Other favorite activities were painting in oils, indoor gardening, working-out with her trainers, the theater and especially her bookclub. A celebration of her life will be held when the coronavirus pandemic allows for normal social interaction.





