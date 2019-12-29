Home

Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
Diane R. Fernandez

Diane R. Fernandez Obituary
Diane R. Fernandez, nee Klec, 66 years. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Jeffrey and Jennifer. Dear sister of Gregory (Lynn) Klec. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. Funeral service Tuesday 11 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Retired Librarian at Oak Forest Library and active member of New Life Community Church in Oak Forest. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
