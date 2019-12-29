|
|
Diane R. Fernandez, nee Klec, 66 years. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Jeffrey and Jennifer. Dear sister of Gregory (Lynn) Klec. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. Funeral service Tuesday 11 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Retired Librarian at Oak Forest Library and active member of New Life Community Church in Oak Forest. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019