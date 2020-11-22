1/
Diane Repp
Diane Repp, nee Suich age 83 of Brookfield, formerly of North Riverside. Beloved wife of Walter J. Repp, fond mother of Walter Repp and David Repp. Services and Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services 9445 W. 31st Street Brookfield, IL 60513 Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o Diane Repp Family. We will gladly forward it on to the Family.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
