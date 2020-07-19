1/1
Diane Rustames
Diane Rustames, 60, beloved daughter of KeKe and the late John Rustames; loving sister of Eleni Rustames (Randy Pronzinski) and Demetria Bowen; proud aunt of Zacchaeus, Thalia and Thera Bowen. Visitation Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., (Rte 53 & Short St) Lisle, IL 60532, to Holy Apostles Church, 2501 S. Wolf Road, Westchester, IL 60154. Service 11:00 AM. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shriners Children's Hospital(www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc) will be appreciated. Info. www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com or 630-964-9392.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
