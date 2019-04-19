|
|
Diane Ruth Comin, nee Bell, 84, devoted and loving wife of the late Morris "Mickey"; loving mother of Wendy (Ira) Heskin, Mark Comin (Marci Rinkoff), and Jeri (Bruce) Calvetti; World's greatest grandmother of Leann (Gabe) Preminger and Jeremy (Brenna) Heskin, James and Joey Calvetti and the late Matthew Comin; great grandma of Micah and Mia Preminger and Maxine Heskin; cherished sister of the late Howard and Linda Bell; dear sister-in-law of the late Florence (late Eddie) Bercovitch and late Melvin (late Mildred), late Arthur (late Miriam) and the late Harold Comin; beloved daughter of the late Max and Betty; Aunt to Julie and Andrea Bell, Sandy (Mike) Feldmar, Susan (Eric) Meller, Dennis (Charlene) Comin, Barry (Caron) Comin, the late Cary (Freddie) Bercovitch and the late Marcy Watson. Chapel service 12:45 PM Monday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Entombment Beit Shearim Mausoleum at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little City Foundation 1760 W. Algonquin Road Palatine, IL 60067. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019