Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Comin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Ruth Comin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Ruth Comin Obituary
Diane Ruth Comin, nee Bell, 84, devoted and loving wife of the late Morris "Mickey"; loving mother of Wendy (Ira) Heskin, Mark Comin (Marci Rinkoff), and Jeri (Bruce) Calvetti; World's greatest grandmother of Leann (Gabe) Preminger and Jeremy (Brenna) Heskin, James and Joey Calvetti and the late Matthew Comin; great grandma of Micah and Mia Preminger and Maxine Heskin; cherished sister of the late Howard and Linda Bell; dear sister-in-law of the late Florence (late Eddie) Bercovitch and late Melvin (late Mildred), late Arthur (late Miriam) and the late Harold Comin; beloved daughter of the late Max and Betty; Aunt to Julie and Andrea Bell, Sandy (Mike) Feldmar, Susan (Eric) Meller, Dennis (Charlene) Comin, Barry (Caron) Comin, the late Cary (Freddie) Bercovitch and the late Marcy Watson. Chapel service 12:45 PM Monday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Entombment Beit Shearim Mausoleum at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little City Foundation 1760 W. Algonquin Road Palatine, IL 60067. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now