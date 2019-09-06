Home

Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
6401 Gages Lake Rd.
Gurnee, IL
Diane S. Gabl

Diane S. Gabl Obituary
Diane S. Gabl, 59, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA or the Lake County Humane Society. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019
