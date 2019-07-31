|
Diane S. Koehlinger, age 79, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Jack Koehlinger. Loving mother of Daniel (Kim), David, and Rebecca (David) Volchko. Devoted grandmother of Philip, Amy, Nathan, Jackie, Jack and Nicolas. Great-grandmother of Hunter, Austin, Mallie, Tylan, Giuliana and Giosi. Dear sister of the late Rosemary (late Herbert) Sundquist. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Friday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, where funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angel's Grace Hospice appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019