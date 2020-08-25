1/
Diane S. Sauseda
Diane S. Sauseda (nee Krupa), formerly Ozimek, of Roselle formerly of Chicago, age 81. Beloved wife of Eusebio "Esco" R. and the late Ronald Ozimek; loving mother of Michael (Lynn Peterson) Ozimek, Robert (Paula) Ozimek, Ronald (Clare) Ozimek, James (Lisa) Ozimek and Rick (Agnes) Sauseda; proud grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of two; dear sister of Arlene Uglietti, the late Alice Hockensmith and the late Joan Krupa. Visitation Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Hubert Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info 847-882-5580


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
AUG
27
Funeral
09:15 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Church
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
