Diane Supella, nee Pendzimaz, age 69, passed away February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell; Loving sister of Mary Ann (Ron) Hurlbut, Tom (Lori) Pendzimaz and Jo Ann (Tim) Smith; Dear in-laws of Janice Schroeder, Joyce and Jimmy Daniek, Donna and Mike Foley and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to the Time of Service 11:00 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 W. Talcott Rd., Park Ridge. Inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. For info. 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019