Diane Touhy, nee Riddiford. Beloved wife of the late John P. Touhy. Adored mother of Thomas (Kathleen), Michael (Loretta), Timothy (Penny) and the late David Touhy. Loving grandmother of Megan, Bridget, Alicia, Jonathan, Krystal, Kevin, Steven, Sarah, Mikaela, Katelynn, Connor, and Maggie. Adored great-grandmother of nine. Loving sister of James (Patricia) Riddiford, Joan (Terrence) Hinrichs, and Peggy (Patrick) Lejman. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Interment private St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
