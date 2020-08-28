Diane Vervack

1/1
On August 21, Diane (Otterman) Vervack, age 61, formerly of Westmont, died peacefully in Maryville, TN, surrounded by her loving family. Diane battled cancer fearlessly for nearly fourteen years. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Phyllis. She is survived by her loving father, George (Suzi) Otterman, her brothers Scott (Carolyn) Otterman and Mark (Teresa) Otterman, her sister Susan Otterman and her most precious three children, Jason (Kristi) Vervack, Jessica (Chris) Free, and Joshua (Kati) Vervack. She leaves behind her three cherished grandchildren, Zachary, Ainsley and Anjali. Additionally, she was loved by many devoted nieces and nephews and many amazing, faithful friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 25, 2020
Dear Jason, Jessica and Josh,
We are saddened to hear of your mom's passing. She was a loving, friendly, caring woman, mom and friend to many. Thinking of the last time I saw her, probably at a Westmont 'summerfest' softball game. Cherish the memories.
Celeste & Don Hardy
Friend
August 25, 2020
I wish to extend my condolences for the loss of your loved one. May God comfort you during this most difficult time.
AW
Neighbor
August 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. We pray that God continues to strengthen and comfort you all during this difficult period.
