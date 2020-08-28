Diane Vervack

On August 21, Diane (Otterman) Vervack, age 61, formerly of Westmont, died peacefully in Maryville, TN, surrounded by her loving family. Diane battled cancer fearlessly for nearly fourteen years. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Phyllis. She is survived by her loving father, George (Suzi) Otterman, her brothers Scott (Carolyn) Otterman and Mark (Teresa) Otterman, her sister Susan Otterman and her most precious three children, Jason (Kristi) Vervack, Jessica (Chris) Free, and Joshua (Kati) Vervack. She leaves behind her three cherished grandchildren, Zachary, Ainsley and Anjali. Additionally, she was loved by many devoted nieces and nephews and many amazing, faithful friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society
. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date.