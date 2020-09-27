Dianna Joy Nelson, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Kearns. Devoted mother of Timothy (Susan) Kearns, Karen (Norm Greer) Torres, Paula (John) Crandell, Kevin (the late Donna) Kearns and Joy (Tony) Carson. Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 6. Cherished friend of Emilia Roth. Longtime friend of Bill W. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 27th, 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Sept 28th, 1030 AM service at the funeral home. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410