Dianna Joy Nelson
Dianna Joy Nelson, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Kearns. Devoted mother of Timothy (Susan) Kearns, Karen (Norm Greer) Torres, Paula (John) Crandell, Kevin (the late Donna) Kearns and Joy (Tony) Carson. Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 6. Cherished friend of Emilia Roth. Longtime friend of Bill W. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 27th, 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Sept 28th, 1030 AM service at the funeral home. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral
10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
September 26, 2020
My prayers go out to Tim and the family.Sorry for your lost.
Debra Santana
Friend
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
